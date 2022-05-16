Police arrest driver who injured traffic officers

Police have arrested a driver identified as Clifford Henry Phomba who allegedly struck traffic officers with a vehicle along the Chipembere Highway in Blantyre.

Spokesperson for the South West Police Division Ramsey Mushani said the driver will answer charges of malicious damage and acts intended to cause bodily harm for injuring four police officers in Blantyre.

Reports indicate that the four officers were on duty with a speed trap camera near Bestobel on the highway.

They stopped Phomba after a speed trap camera detected that he was speeding.

When told to pay a fine, the driver said he had inadequate funds and the officers confiscated his licence.

The driver got angry over the issue and threatened to hit the officers with his vehicle.

He later came back, and sped towards the officers and hit them with his vehicle. He also damaged the gadgets officers were using.

The officers were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for treatment.

Mushani said the suspect will appear in court soon to answer charges against him