Police arrest five people over armed robbery in Mchinji

Police in Mchinji have arrested five men who allegedly attacked nuns at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Convenant in the district on May 7.

The thieves were armed with a gun and machetes attacked and they assaulted the nuns before going away with 2 laptops, 4 phones and cash.

Mchinji Police spokesperson Sergeant Maxwell Jailos said Police on May 7, 2022 received a complaint from Nuns at the Convenant which is under Kapiri Parish that robbers who were armed with a gun and machetes attacked and assaulted them before stealing the items.

Prior to the incident, the Sisters were having dinner and at around 20:00 hours they heard a knock from their main door, when they went to check, that is also the same time they were attacked.

Following the report, police launched intensive investigations and managed to arrest five suspects; Ronard Chithunzi aged 31, who is also a Guard at the institution, Mariko Chinyama, 43, Amin Madalitso Chikuse, 45, Kelvin Subili Banda, 23, and George Chifuniro Mgona aged 31.

In the process, police recovered an automatic rifle (K2C) with an improvised magazine but with no bullets. They also recovered 4 cellphones and 2 laptops.

Currently, the police are still hunting for their accomplices.

The suspects will appear before court soon when investigation are over to answer a case of robbery contrary to section 301(2) of the penal code.

Ronard Chithunzi hails from Mbewe village Traditional Authority Nkanda, Mariko Chinyama comes Kalumphwankwiya Village in Traditional Authority Dambe, both from Mchinji.

Amin Madalitso Chikuse hails from Mkungula Village Traditional Authority Masambankhunda while George Chifuniro Mgona hails from Maziro Village Traditional Authority Mbwatalika, both from Lilongwe. Kelvin Subili Banda hails from Kwiwa Village Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba.