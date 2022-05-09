Concerned citizens give Parliament seven days to remove ACB Director Chizuma

Concerned Citizen called Citizen Advancement for Economic Revolution (CARE) have given Parliament seven days to remove Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma from her position failure of which they will be conducting ongoing demonstrations until their request is heard.

The grouping held demonstrations aimed at forcing ACB Chizuma to resign from her position because of her leaked audio.

In an interview with Malawi24, one of the organisers Fredrick Malata said that they are not angry with Martha Chizuma but they are just protecting ACB as an office.

Malata added that what Chizuma did was very unacceptable and unprofessional as such she must resign from her position because she has broken the law.

“We want our Parliament to intervene into this matter and tell us their decision because we fully trust our Parliament. We will not sit back and fold our hands.This message should also go to the president,” he explained.

He went on to say that if Chizuma fails to resign from her position, they are going to shut down ACB offices and they will tell Chizuma to surrender everything that she is using which is owned by government.

In his remarks after receiving the petition on behalf of Speaker of Parliament, Member of Parliament for Ntcheu North Arthur Chipungu convinced the protesters that he will present the letter to the relevant Parliamentary committee and they should be assured that they will be responded to.

Malawi Police provided security during the demonstrations that started at the District Commissioner’s offices in Lilongwe up to the Parliament where the petition was delivered.

Another protest will be conducted in Blantyre next week Friday.