Body of Anne Muluzi arrives in Malawi tomorrow

The body of former First Lady Anne Muluzi arrives in Malawi tomorrow and President Chakwera will attend the burial ceremony on Thursday.

Anne Chidzira Muluzi died last week in Kenya after battling cancer.

In a press statement, Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi says the remains are expected to arrive at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) around 8.50 in the morning. Thereafter, the body will depart KIA for area 3 Muluzi residence for vigil.

“On Wednesday, 5th January 2022 the funeral cortege will depart area 3 for Msinja in Malingunde. Burial will be on Thursday 6th January 2022,” reads the statement in part.

The statement adds that President Lazarus Chakwera and First lady Monica Chakwera will attend the funeral service which is expected to start at 10 o’clock in the morning of Thursday 6th January.

Meanwhile the state president has directed that the Late Former First Lady Madam Anne Chidzira Muluzi be accorded burial with military honours.