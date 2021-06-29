Kabambe charged with abuse of office, money laundering

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe has been charged with four counts including abuse of office and laundering of about K8.3 billion.

Kabambe appeared and three other accused persons appeared before the court today following their arrest over the weekend.

The four have been charged with abuse of office as the state argues that between October 2019 and June 2020, they allegedly abused the office by paying a compensation of K4.3 billion to FDH Bank without prior approval.

Another case of abuse of office involves provision of credit to Mulli Brothers and other firms without prior approval of the board, which is also abuse of office.

They are also accused of neglect of official duty and money laundering with the state arguing that they acquired K8.3 billion while knowing that the said sum represented proceeds of abuse of public office.

The other suspects are Former Deputy Governor Henry Mathanga, retired Director Rodrick Wiyo and one of the current Managers at Reserve Bank Leya Ndonga over the issue.

According to the state, the cases have emanated from the findings of a forensic audit at RBM which exposed criminal activities at the Central Bank.

The state asked the court remand the four suspects in custody for a further 14 days, saying a team from the police and other investigation agencies to conclude investigations on the matter.

However, defense lawyers said the suspects should be released on bail since investigations are carried out before arrests are made.

Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa has since reserved his ruling on bail to tomorrow at 2 pm.