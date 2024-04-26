In a bold move, Malawian Afro-pop sensation Pop Young will release his debut solo single “Patricia” to mark a fresh start. The artist parted ways with his record label, Akometsi, under controversial circumstances.

In a surprising turn of events, Akometsi removed all of Pop Young’s top charting songs from their YouTube channel following the separation.

According to the artist, he will premiere his first song as an independent artist on MBC Radio 2’s “Made on Monday” show with celebrated presenter Joy Nathu on Monday next week.

‘Popizo’ as he is affectionately known to his fan base, stated that the Afrobeat piece which has been produced by Chawabeats, is titled ‘Patricia’.

The 20-year-old star indicated that ‘Patricia’ is a ballad in which a man is expressing affection to his fiancée as a means of demonstrating happiness and contentment for her.

The ‘Mesa’ hitmaker, whose rise to stardom has been meteoric, told Malawi24 that he is very confident that the piece will become a smash.

“I am always grateful for the support from my fans because every time I drop a song they support me. So, I hope they will enjoy this one too,” he said.

With songs like “Sole,” “Story,” and “Collect,” among others, the budding star who is renowned for his distinctive fusion of Tumbuka, Chewa, and English in his compositions, came to prominence back in 2022.