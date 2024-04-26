The Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Balaka has convicted and sentenced Steven Finye, 59, to 2 years imprisonment with hard labor (IHL) for being found guilty of indecently assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

State prosecutor Superintendent Bodwin Msukwa told the court that on 7th March this year, the victim was sent to the house of the convict to check if his wife was ready for a funeral service. The girl was welcomed at the house by the convict who immediately started touching the victim’s private parts and later on forced her to touch his manhood thrice.

The girl reported the heinous act to her mother upon her return to her home. The parent later on reported the matter to police, which led to the apprehension of the libidinous man.

In court, Finye pleaded guilty to the charge of indecent assault, which contravenes section 160 of the penal code.

In his submission, superintendent Msukwa asked the court to slap Finye with a stiffer punishment, arguing that, at his age, the convict was old enough to avoid committing the crime.

However, in his mitigation, the suspect, now convict, pleaded for leniency saying he is sick and too old to stay behind bars.

In his verdict, Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono agreed with Msukwa and slapped Finye with 2 years imprisonment with hard labor (IHL) as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

The convict hails from Masende village, Traditional Authority Chigalu in Blantyre District.