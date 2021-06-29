Sex worker arrested for raping 2 boys in Lilongwe

Police in Lilongwe have arrested 24-year old sex worker, Christina Masina, for sexually abusing two boys aged 4 and 15.

Lilongwe police station Deputy Publicist sergeant Foster Benjamin has confirmed and said that Masina committed the offence on Monday night at Chigwirizano.

“Masina used to invite the victims, who are the children of her fellow colleagues, to sleep at her house on security grounds when she went out plying her trade.

“On Monday night, she returned from her usual errand and found the boys fast asleep,” said Benjamin.

He added that: ” Masina fell into slumber before she awoke the boys claiming she had a dream. In the dream, she said, she was having sexual intercourse with the boys.

Immediately, she forced the victims into sex with her.

The victims narrated their ordeal to their mothers who in turn reported to Chigwirizano Community Policing Forum.

The community policing team apprehended the suspect and turned her in to the police.

The police have since charged her with sexual activities with children, contrary to Section 160 of the Penal code.

She will appear in court soon to answer the charge.

Masina comes from Mlangeni Village, Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu.