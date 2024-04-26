We have all witnessed the incoming of many genres in the music scene around the world. We can

talk of House, Kwaito, Trap, and Drill (UK type), but we can all agree that Afrobeat and

Amapiano have contributed to what is happening in our music industry in Malawi and outside

borders.



Afrobeat has found a welcoming home in Malawi. Artists draw inspiration from the legendary

Nigerian musician, Fela Kuti, who pioneered this genre by blending jazz, funk, and traditional

African rhythms.



Amapiano is a subgenre of kwaito and house music that emerged in South Africa in the mid-

2010s. In 2019, the genre experienced increased popularity across the African continent, with

noted increases in digital streams and chart successes in countries far from its South African

origin.



We can see that many artists now in Malawi are jumping on the wave of Afrobeat and Amapiano

beats in order to suit the environment.

Merchah, born Uchizi Msowoya, emphasized how Afrobeat and Amapiano have affected the pen

game of artists in Malawi. He said Amapiano and Afrobeat, outside Malawi, are lyrical.



“When we talk about Amapiano and Afrobeat outside Malawi, it is very lyrical, and it carries

substance. We have the greatest artists who are jumping on these genres, and their pen game is

good.”



He also said that artists in Malawi are talking about Afrobeat and Amapiano as a vibe thing just

to please listeners.



“I can’t say that here in Malawi, Afrobeat and Amapiano cannot carry substance, but artists are

the problem. We diluted what the Afrobeat and Amapiano are all about in order to please the

audience.” he added.



At the end of the interview, he said the Malawi music industry is taking the right step, even

though what we are doing right now is what the others were doing back then, and he emphasized

artists using many channels for their work to be known outside.

Roy View, an Philanthropist, Fashion designer and Social Media Influencer, gives out his

concern on how these Genres are taking over our industry. He said, there is too much copying

and sampling days unilike in the past.

“Doing Amapiano and Afrobeat is not a problem but letting it be our main Genres is because this

is not the type of music that will stay for long just like Kwaito and we will wait for another

genre to be created by another country for us to jump on it and this takes us nowhere and it I’ll be

hard to break International market.

At the end of the Interview, he said, these Genres have affected the Pen game of artists because

those genres focus on the beats only and they are for the parties and the main focus of the artist

has been on the best selection not really the “pen” and this has caused laziness in terms of

composition.



One of the trending producers, who also produced almost the whole album of Mario Bros.,

Chamba7, Ayo Landie, said the pen game of artists in Malawi has changed because of Amapiano

and Afrobeat.



He also said artists now are very creative and artistic when it comes to writing songs, and this

can put our country on the map.