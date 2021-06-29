Malawians stand with Kabambe

Malawians thronged the Lilongwe Magistrate Court premises this afternoon to show support for former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe who has been charged with money laundering and office abuse.

The group dominated by people clad in Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) colours marched to the court while singing and dancing in support of Kabambe who is vying for the presidency of the party.

DPP legislators Chimwemwe Chipungu and Charles Mchacha were also present at the court.

A post on Kabambe’s Facebook Page acknowledged the people who went to the court for showing solidarity with the arrested DPP member.

“On behalf of Dr Dalitso Kabambe, we would like to appreciate for all the support, messages and prayers that all Malawians of goodwill have sent our way including showing up at the court today.

“Dr Kabambe remains in good health and in positive spirit with a firm belief in the due process of the law, hence a call for peace and calm.

“In the meantime, keep providing the support and let us keep praying for the safety of Dr. Kabambe,” reads the post.

Commenters on the post said they will continue praying for Kabambe and are supporting his bid to represent the DPP in the 2025 presidential elections.

“Don’t worry DR, love you our president. There is God in heaven who’s watching everything don’t worry,” said Desmond Chirambo

While Austin Gomani said: “We always pray for you. Don’t worry God is answer for everything. Our next president 2025, don’t lose hope.”

Kabambe together with former RBM Deputy Governor Henry Mathanga, retired Director Rodrick Wiyo and one of the current Managers at Reserve Bank Leya Ndonga were arrested over the weekend.

The four have been charged with money laundering, two counts abuse of office and one count of neglect of official duty.

They will return to court tomorrow when Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa is expected to deliver a ruling on their application.