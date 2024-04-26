The Government of Malawi, through the Ministry of Health, is implementing strategic interventions that will help in achieving the goal of eliminating malaria by 2030. The interventions are in the 2023-2030 Malaria Strategic Plan.

The Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, disclosed this yesterday during the commemoration of 2024 World Malaria Day at Nthondo Community Ground in Ntchisi District.

The day was commemorated Worldwide under the theme “Advancing health equity, gender equity, and human rights”.

Chiponda said as one way of controlling the disease in the country, her ministry has procured 11.7 million mosquito nets that will be distributed by this year from August to all 29 districts.

“With the WHO-recommended universal mosquito net coverage of one net per every two people, we will reach our target of over 19.606.756 people in the country. To sustain a high coverage of nets among the population in 2025 the ministry will distribute nets in primary schools in the districts where Indoor Residual Spraying was not done.

“These districts include Balaka, Mangochi, Nkhotakota, and Nkhata Bay. We are also continuing with routine net distribution in pregnant women and under-five children during birth,” she said.

Chiponda also revealed that the ministry will continue providing diagnosis and treatment for malaria at the facility level, both public and private, as well as community level.

She said her ministry, together with partners, will continue the Malaria vaccine implementation program, as they have seen a decline in the number of admissions from Malaria and also the number of malaria deaths.

Chiponda further explained that the government, with support from the Global Fund, will continue with the procurement and distribution of malaria commodities to all public service delivery points.

Chiponda reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue funding Malaria control and elimination interventions in the country.

“This year’s theme seeks to secure the commitment and involvement of all stakeholders in the fight against malaria so that we move towards elimination. It is asking us to think outside the box and look at other populations that we are currently not serving enough. Therefore, let me appeal to all partners and stakeholders to support Government efforts in the fight against Malaria,” she explained.

In his remarks, the National Professional Officer for Malaria and NTDs at the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Micheal Kaynge, said the organization has been supporting strategic initiatives to maintain and sustain the equitable deployment of malaria control and elimination, and other health services.

“We will continue supporting the malaria vaccine rollout in Malawi through our strategic initiative, the Accelerated Malaria Vaccine Introduction and Rollout in Africa (AMVIRA), a multi-partner platform designed to mobilize technical and financial assistance to countries to ensure optimal coverage for all eligible children,” said Kayange.

He also revealed that the WHO will continue supporting Malawi in implementing the two newly recommended classes of dual-ingredient ITNs and other vector control interventions to increase the effect against pyrethroid-resistant malaria vectors.

During the commemoration in Mchinji, the District Health Office emerged as the 2023 star performer out of 29 districts in the fight against Malaria in the country and it was seconded by Ntcheu, with Karonga scooping the third position.

Kandodo Chiponda presented trophies to each of the top three districts at the event.