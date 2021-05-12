Chimwendo demands detailed report on Chizuma’s rejection

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda will move a motion in Parliament this morning demanding a detailed report from the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) over its decision to reject Martha Chizuma’s appointment.

PAC yesterday did not confirm Chizuma as Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Members of the committee rated her 14/25 but she was supposed to get 17 out of 25 to be confirmed.

According to today’s order paper, Chimwendo wants PAC to present a report on why Chizuma was rejected following her appointment by President Lazarus Chakwera.

“This House demands a detailed report from the said Committee to be presented in this House on Monday 17th May to enable this House to consider the reasons for the Committee’s rejection and that thereafter this House should decide on the way forward on the action by the Committee,” reads part of the order part.

Chimwendo will move the motion shortly before President Lazarus Chakwera’s state of the nation address. The president’s address inaugurates the 2021/2022 national budget meeting of the national assembly.