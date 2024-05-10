In a significant move for football marketing in the Super League of Malawi (SULOM), Betway has entered into a jersey sponsorship agreement with Silver Strikers Football Club, valued at 65 million kwacha for one year.

The deal was officially announced in Lilongwe on Friday by Betway representative Charles Phiri, who highlighted Silver Strikers’ prestigious history and its potential to elevate the Betway brand.

Silver Strikers’ CEO, Patrick Chimimba, welcomed the partnership, viewing it as a motivational boost for the team, also known as the Central Bankers. He emphasized that this partnership marks a new phase in fostering football evolution, collaboration, and enhanced professionalism.

As part of the agreement, Betway will also provide branding and training equipment to the Area 47 club.