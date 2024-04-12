In the next two years, Blantyre will have a state-of-the-art stadium that will accommodate 17,000 people, as the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS), has announced that construction works will begin this month.

According to a press statement signed by MNCS Public Relations and Communications officer, Edgar Ntulumbwa, the stadium will be constructed at BAT ground. The first phase of the project which will start this April, will involve demolishing the old ground and earthworks.

The statement further indicates that the second phase will involve construction works, which are set to commence in October this year and be completed within 24 months.

It is estimated that the project will cost 30 billion kwacha and it is also reported that the stadium will be capable of hosting both local and international events.

“The Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) is excited to announce that the project to construct a new state-of-the-art stadium at the BAT ground in Blantyre will soon begin.

“The stadium will have a capacity of 17000 people and will feature an office complex, gym, kiosks, corporate boxes, and standard running track. Once completed, the stadium will be able to host national and international events,” reads part of the statement.

Additionally, the Council says the stadium will be equipped with an automated gate system to ensure the safety and convenience of all visitors.

Meanwhile, the Council says the designs for the new modern stadium have already been developed and will soon advertise for bids from companies to construct the stadium.

The Council believes that the new state-of-the-art stadium will revolutionize the sporting experience in Malawi and add beauty to the city of Blantyre.