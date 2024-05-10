There is no rest for a group of Malawian migrant workers recently deported from Israel. They are now about to be dragged to court here in Malawi.

Malawi’s Ministry of Information and Digitalization disclosed that these workers were expelled for not adhering to their visa conditions by leaving their designated employment at agricultural sites to seek other jobs, specifically at a bakery in Tel Aviv.

According to reports, the deportees were part of a larger group of 42 workers apprehended last week. They were originally sent to Israel to address a labor shortage in agriculture following policy changes limiting Palestinian workers.

Agencies like Arava farmers, whose clients include the deported migrants, expressed intentions to pursue legal action to recover expenses related to the workers’ visas and travel.

Justice Kangulu, Managing Director at Arava, stated that the workers had contractual obligations to repay these costs over a nine-month period, with some still owing as much as $5000.

Further complicating matters, Lions Recruitment Agency’s Director, Chifundo Banda, hinted at possible legal repercussions linked to financial loans taken by these workers.

Efforts to obtain a comprehensive list of the deported individuals from relevant Malawian ministries have been unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, reports from the BBC highlight grievances among the workers regarding wages, with some alleging payment below the Israeli minimum wage.

This incident has surfaced amid broader initiatives by the Malawian government to boost employment through labor export deals, prompted by rising unemployment levels at home. Last year, discussions with Israel considered the potential export of up to 100,000 Malawian workers across various sectors to address labor demands.