With Malawi’s General Election on the horizon next year, the People’s Development Party (PDP), a new political force, is seeking individuals eager to act as Shadow Members of Parliament and Shadow Ward Councilors.

According to a press release dated May 9, 2024, interested parties can sign up at the office of the party’s Secretary General free of charge.

The registration form is designed to declare interest formally and helps PDP leadership keep precise records, ensuring effective communication and follow-up with candidates across various constituencies and wards.

However, the party noted that registering does not ensure an uncontested path to candidacy, as it expects robust competition among dedicated participants.

The party statement emphasized its commitment to fair and transparent electoral processes, encouraging democratic practices such as primary elections where multiple candidates can vie for the same role. “We are excited to connect with committed individuals who are keen to join us in shaping a promising future,” the statement highlighted.

The PDP, established by former Opposition Leader Kondwani Nankhumwa, has spent its early days expressing its commitment to enhancing democracy and inclusivity in Malawi’s political scene from its inception.