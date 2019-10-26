Silver Strikers in tough Northern Region assignments

After beating TN Stars last weekend, Silver Strikers are in the North this weekend with games against Mzuni and Moyale Barracks in the Tnm Super League.

Speaking in an interview, head coach for Silver Strikers Abbas Makawa said they are confident of returning to Lilongwe with six points.

“Our aim is to win all games and return with points, we know Mzuzu already and we are not here for visitation,” Makawa said.

Silver Strikers are on position four and have got 40 points after playing 23 games.

In a separate interview, coach for Mzuni Gilbert Chirwa said his players know the importance of winning games now as the team is in the danger zone.

“Honestly, we are not safe and we need to work extra hard to prove ourselves and save our place in the league,” he said.

Mzuni are coming from a one all draw against Blue Eagles last weekend and are on position 13 with 21 points.

On Sunday, Silver Strikers will play Moyale Barracks at the same Mzuzu Stadium.