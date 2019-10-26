Raiply National Volleyball tournament kicks off

The 2019 Raiply National Volleyball tournament kicked off in Mzuzu on Friday with 20 teams participating.

The tournament is being held at Katoto Sports Complex and Rafik High School in the city and involves both men’s and women’s teams.

Before the games started, there was a parade from Mzuzu post office to the sports complex.

Speaking at the launch, Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) Vice president James Kaunda said everything was set and all teams arrived safely.

Moyale Barracks are the defending champions of the men’s cup. The team’s captain Johnston Msowoya said his side is ready to defend the title.

“There is no team that we feel can give us tough time. We are going to defend the championship,” he said.

Blue Eagles Ladies team Secretary Jessey Nyasulu said they trained well to protect the cup.

“We are so prepared, we trained and as last year’s champions we are going to defend the cup,” said Nyasulu.

The winner in both men and women categories will receive K750,000. Second, third and fourth placed teams will get K300,000 K200,000, and K100,000 respectively.

This is the 8th year since Raiply started sponsoring the National Volleyball tournament in the country.