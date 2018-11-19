Youth urged to shun selfish politicians

Chairperson for Neno district council, Councilor Amosi Chizenga, has urged the youth in the district to reject selfish politicians who use the youths to engineer hostilities in order to serve their selfish interests.

Chizenga who is councilor for Ligowe Ward said politics is not about insults or even focusing on the weaknesses of individual contestants but what one can do for their people and area.

He said that as future leaders of the country, the youth must bear in mind that insults and violence have never developed any country.

He was speaking this during a two days Youth Activista Conference which started from 15th and ended on 16th November at Neno District Community Hall.

The conference which brought together 32 members of Neno Youth Activista from all the four traditional authorities of Neno was organized by Action Aid Malawi with the aim of giving the youth in the district a platform to discuss various issues that affect young people in the district and suggest possible solutions to ensure that there is sustainable youth development.

Action Aid Program Coordinator Landani Masingati said youth could hold leaders accountable only when they participate fully in politics and development activities.

He therefore advised the youth in Neno to participate in activities of political leadership in various levels of both government and community to promote national development.

Chairperson of Neno Youth Activista John Bwanali said among other things the conference has helped them to desist from underrating themselves to contest in various local leadership positions and commended Action Aid for organizing the conference.

Bwanali said the conference was the right platform to have their voices heard since they were given opportunity to interact with all the councilors in the district as well as heads of different sectors from Neno district council.

He said lack of communication between duty bearers and the youths on the programs and projects that are for young people is hindering youths to participate fully in the development activities.

He therefore called on Members of Parliament and ward councilors to consult the youth through their formal structures like youth clubs and networks on what is the best support and desist from imposing development on them.

Activista is Action Aid global youth network involving more than 50 action Aid partners and thousands of volunteers in more than 25 countries.