In a dramatic reversal, the Malawi Police Service (MPS) has scrapped plans to transfer Sergeant Cassim Manda to the remote Fort Maguire border town, following intense pressure and concerns over his safety.

The about-face comes after the Mkombozi family petitioned the Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service to rescind the transfer, citing false allegations of affiliation with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The controversy began on September 5 when police dispatched a vehicle to transport Manda under the cover of darkness, without informing him of his destination. Fearing for his life Manda sought refuge at a foreign embassy before filing a complaint with the Ombudsman for irregular administrative action.

Rumours of Manda’s posting to Fort Maguire sparked widespread concern, prompting the Ombudsman to intervene. Citing Section 123 of the Malawian Constitution, the Ombudsman ordered Inspector General Meleyn Yolamu to temporarily halt the transfer and investigate the matter.

However, the Malawi Police Service initially defied the Ombudsman’s order, deploying heavily armed officers who ransacked Sgt. Manda’s official residence. This forced his children to seek refuge at Area 18A Mosque under the protection of the Muslim community.

Allegations suggest that one of Sgt. Manda’s deputies fabricated claims of his affiliation with the DPP, motivated by personal gain. The deputy allegedly sought to occupy Manda’s role and residence upon his transfer.

A transfer notice seen by this publication reveals that Sergeant Cassim Manda has been reassigned to the Mwansambo police unit in Nkhotakota, effective immediately. However, the Malawi Police Service has also downgraded his role from Public Relations Officer to general duties.

Family spokesperson Mustaphaer Mkombozi welcomed the Inspector General’s decision, praising her display of parental care. “Our primary concern was not the reversal of his position, but rather our son’s safety,” Mkombozi emphasized.

This dramatic turn of events highlights the complexities of Malawi’s law enforcement and political landscape.