A shocking investigation has uncovered a web of corruption involving high-ranking government officials in Malawi. Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba has been implicated in negotiating lucrative fuel and fertilizer deals without proper procurement procedures.

According to The Investigator Magazine, the deals, worth K1.5 trillion, involve the supply of 250,000 metric tons of fuel and 600,000 metric tons of fertilizer. Zamba allegedly single-handedly negotiated a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a dubious Dubai-based company, Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Al-Qassimi.

Concerns have been raised about corruption and cronyism, particularly regarding advance payments made to suppliers without delivery of commodities. In one instance, Transport Minister Jacob Hara’s ministry illegally identified and issued invoices worth K2.3 billion to G.E.T Global Ltd, a dormant company with assets valued at only K6,000.

Alarmingly, G.E.T, in its letter to Hara on 4 September 2024, claims that its bankers have already paid for the 40,000 mt tonnes of fuel through emergency arrangements. The word “emergency” is used in the deal to justify the cutting of all procurement corners.

Further investigation by The Investigator Magazine uncovered suspicious transactions involving OptCoin Malawi, a company registered in July 2023, and Option Malawi, a private business account at Standard Bank. Payments for OptCoin Malawi were allegedly remitted into Option Malawi’s account, controlled by a Zamba associate in South Africa.

Several high-ranking officials implicated in the syndicate include Zamba, Secretary to the President and Cabinet; Hara, Transport Minister; Sam Kawale, Agriculture Minister and Chikunkhuzeni, SFFRFM CEO.

The scandal has sparked widespread outrage, with calls for those involved to be held accountable for disregarding the procurement laws and procedures, highlighting the need for greater transparency and accountability in government dealings.

The country’s fight against corruption hangs in the balance, with this scandal serving as a critical test of the government’s commitment to transparency and good governance.