The Black Missionaries, one of Malawi’s most revered reggae bands, has refuted claims circulating on social media that they have released a song attacking President Lazarus Chakwera and his administration.

The alleged song, which has gone viral, is said to contain scathing lyrics critical of the government, stirring political controversy. However, the band has come forward to clarify that these accusations are not only false but also contrary to their mission as artists.

In a recent statement, the Black Missionaries emphasized that their focus has always been on promoting peace, love, unity, and harmony. “As musicians, we believe in using our platform to spread positive messages that uplift society. We are law-abiding citizens and have no involvement in creating or endorsing any song that seeks to attack or disrespect President Chakwera or any political leader,” the band said.

The Black Missionaries have a long-standing history of advocating for social justice and positive change through their music.

Known for their roots in reggae sound, they have built a reputation for addressing critical issues such as poverty, inequality, and corruption while calling for national unity and moral righteousness. Their music has always sought to bridge divides rather than fuel political tensions.

The band’s statement underscores their commitment to their core values: “We remain steadfast in our mission to preach peace, love, and unity to all Malawians, regardless of political affiliation. Music is a powerful tool for healing and reconciliation, and we are dedicated to using it for the betterment of our society.”

While the social media controversy continues to attract attention, the Black Missionaries have urged their fans and the general public to be cautious of misinformation and rumours. They encouraged Malawians to remain focused on fostering a spirit of national cohesion rather than allowing false narratives to create divisions.

As the country faces economic challenges and political uncertainty, the role of influential public figures like the Black Missionaries in maintaining social harmony cannot be overstated. Their call for peace and unity resonates deeply, especially at a time when Malawi needs collective efforts to navigate its current issues.

In conclusion, the Black Missionaries remain a beacon of hope in Malawi’s music scene, firmly dedicated to their peaceful and unifying message. They have refuted any involvement in anti-government sentiments and continue to use their artistry to inspire love, solidarity, and national progress