Neno Civil Society Organisations (CSO) Network has demanded justice in a case involving a police officer who was arrested by Neno police for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a minor in the district.

In a letter co-signed by the CSO Network Chairperson, Russel Msiska and secretary, Moses Chabuka, the network expressed their disappointment in Sergeant Chisomo Hauya for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a minor, saying the officer, being a law-abiding public servant, was supposed to protect minors against sexual crimes and all forms of child abuses.

The CSOs stated in the letter that this was a total violation of child rights and observed that this has affected the minor psychologically such that the civil society grouping is demanding justice in the court of law.

The SCO Network further suggested that police officers need to be thoroughly oriented on their work ethics to stop future sexual crimes of this nature, saying Section 23, Subsection (3) of the Malawi Constitution states that the government should be obliged to protect children against sexual violations.

The Neno CSO Network however applauded the police in the district for arresting Hauya soon after the incident.

The CSOs have appealed to traditional and faith leaders to report crimes against minors to the police to stop such crimes in the district.

The CSOs said they are following the case with keen interest until justice is done and have since committed to continue safeguarding the rights of children against all forms of abuse for now and the future.

South West Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Beatrice Bwanali Mikuwa confirmed the incident but refused to speak much.