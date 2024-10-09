Deputy Minister of Health Halima Daudi says that, as a country, we need to start prioritizing mental health in workplaces to create a productive and supportive environment.

According to Daudi, most working people spend more time working than any other activity, and mental health at the workplace is at the heart of daily social interactions.

Daudi was speaking on Wednesday during a press briefing ahead of World Mental Health Day, which is commemorated every year on 10 October.

She said mental health is often neglected as an integral part of employee health, and there is a need to champion mental health in the workplace and build best practices that create a culture where workers have the potential to contribute productively and thrive.

“Mental health has a critical impact on wellbeing, productivity and economic development. Work can provide a livelihood and be a source of meaning, purpose, and joy.

“However, for too many people, work falls far short of its potential, failing to enhance their lives and detracting them from their mental health and well-being in ways that result in excessive distress and mental illness, Work related stress costs global society a lot of money annually in direct and indirect costs,” she explained.

She then urged employers and employees across the country to take mental health seriously and integrate it into their programs.

In her remarks, World Health Organisation Representative Neema Kimambo said there are several sources of stress at work that pose a risk to mental health, such as discrimination and inequality, poor working conditions, being underpaid and undervalued, harassment and bullying, and feeling a lack of control among others.

Commenting on the same, Jonathan Chiwanda, Head of Non-Communicable Diseases at the Ministry of Health, said the ministry will collaborate with employers to establish laws that protect employees from stigma by enhancing the existing framework that safeguards individuals living with HIV.

The global theme for this year is “It Is Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace”. Malawi will commemorate the day under the modified theme “It is Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace: Healthy Workforce is the Best Workforce”.

A recent report from Malawi Police Services shows an increasing trend in suicide deaths as follows: January to August 2019: 116; cases January to August 2020: 182; cases January to December 2021: 296; cases January to December 2022: 382; cases January to December 2023: 527; cases January to June 2024: 276; cases over 75% of the cases being male.