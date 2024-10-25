Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has finally bowed down to pressure from some concerned Malawians by establishing a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the recent tragic plane crash at Nthungwa in Mzimba, which claimed the life of former Vice President Saulos Chilima along with eight other passengers.

The commission will be chaired by Justice Jabbar Alide and includes a diverse group of notable figures, such as Monsignor Patrick Thawale, Pastor Toney Nyirenda, Bishop Mary Nkosi, Dr Sunduzwayo Madise, Inkosi ya Makosi Mbelwa V, Senior Chief Makwangwala, Mr Justin Mkandawire, Retired Brigadier Cosgrove Mituka, Mrs Emma Kaliya, Mr Sylvester Namiwa, Mr Dixie Kwatani, Professor Nyengo Mkandawire, Mr Allan Chinula SC, Mrs. Esther Chioko, Mrs. Nimia Kambiri Mzembe, Mrs. Lidia Chiotha, Dr Ruth Mwandira, and Mrs. Mirriam Wemba. Mr. Chizaso Nyirongo has been appointed as the Secretary of the Commission, with His Worship Paul Chiotcha assisting.

Plane Crash site

President Chakwera invoked Section 2, Sub-section 1 of the Commission of Inquiry Act of 2014 to formally appoint the commission, assigning it to thoroughly investigate the causes of the crash and other related issues as defined in the terms of reference.

A statement released by the government confirms that these appointments are effective immediately, with the newly appointed members set to take their oath of office on Monday, October 28, 2024, at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The commission is mandated to submit a detailed report of its findings and recommendations to President Chakwera by November 30, 2024, providing a framework for addressing the tragic event and preventing similar occurrences in the future.