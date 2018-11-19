Cashgate suspect Maxwell Namata killed in car crash

Cashgate suspect Maxwell Namata has died this morning after his Toyota Fortuner overturned in Lilongwe.

The accident occurred at Area 47 near Mkwichi CDSS along Msokela Road.

According to a police report, Namata aged 43 was driving from Bwandiro heading in the direction of Cherub School.

He then lost control of the vehicle due to speeding and it overturned. Namata sustained internal injuries and died on the spot.

He hailed from Kunena Village, Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka.

In 2015, Namata was sentenced to eight years in prison on two counts of theft and laundering of K24 million related to the Cashgate scandal.

He was however acquitted earlier this year by a panel of three Supreme Court of Appeal judges who said Namata’s conviction was based on unfounded evidence.

Namata was still facing other charges in connection to the K2.4 billion cashgate case.