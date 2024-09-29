Mary Chilima, the grieving wife of Malawi’s late Vice President Saulos Chilima, has made a heartfelt appeal on their wedding anniversary, September 29, calling for a special investigation into the plane crash that tragically claimed her husband’s life on June 10, 2024.

Through a poignant Facebook post, Mary asked concerned Malawians to join her in demanding a commission of inquiry to uncover the details surrounding the devastating event.

Chilima: Help me uncover the death of my husband.

She wrote, ” 29th September was our wedding anniversary. Ndikupempha nonse okhudzidwa kuti mundithandize kumema kafukufuku wapadera, kuti timve tsatanetsatane wa zomwe zinachitika pa 10 mpakana pa 11 June. (I am asking all those concerned to help me call for a special inquiry, so that we can hear the details of what happened on the 10th to the 11th of June.) #commissionofinquiry.”

Mary’s plea comes as a reminder of the ongoing quest for truth and justice for the victims and their families. Various groups and individuals, including the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), have been advocating for a thorough and transparent investigation.

The plane crash which occurred in Chikangawa Forest-Mzimba district, resulted in the loss of nine lives, including the life of Vice President Chilima, who were on their way to the funeral of former Malawi Attorney General, Ralph Kasambara.