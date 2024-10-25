Former Malawi leader Joyce Banda has urged careful planning for next year’s Tripartite Elections to protect everyone’s right to vote.

Banda warned that leaving out eligible voters could lead to widespread frustration.

She said that it’s everyone’s duty, including the government and parliament, to make sure all eligible people can vote in the election.

Banda also asked parliament to think about changing the laws if rules like needing a citizenship certificate stop people from voting.

Political analyst Henry Chingaipe agreed with Banda, pointing out that government offices, like the National Registration Bureau, need to ensure that eligible voters aren’t blocked from voting due to certification issues.

Chingaipe added that a lack of trust in the voting process could cause serious problems and stressed the importance of careful preparation.