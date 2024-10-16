In a significant move to address mobility challenges faced by child protection teams and women’s rights advocates in Mzimba, UNICEF has donated 105 Buffalo bicycles to the M’mbelwa District Council.

The donation aims to strengthen efforts in combating gender-based violence (GBV) and improving child protection in the district.

UNICEF’s Child Protection Officer, Martin Nkuna, emphasized that this support is part of the ongoing three-year “Social Protection for Gender Equality and Resilience” project, which is being implemented across nine districts in Malawi. Funded by the European Union, the project seeks to bolster community-level protection structures, as these are often the first responders when violence occurs.

“The bicycles will improve the ability of protection teams to respond more swiftly to reports of violence, especially in remote areas where mobility is a major challenge,” said Nkuna during the handover ceremony.

Bridget Ndau Nungu, Director of Education and Sports at the Mmbelwa District Council, expressed her gratitude, calling the donation a milestone in the fight against violence targeting women and children. She highlighted that the bicycles will enable quicker interventions, which could be life-saving in many cases.

Bernard Nangwale, the District Social Welfare Officer, also underscored the challenges his office faces in responding to emergencies.

“We don’t have a motor vehicle, so we often rely on borrowed vehicles, which are not always available this delays our response to cases of abuse,” said Nangwale.

Of the 105 bicycles, 47 have been allocated to the northern part of the district and 58 to the southern part.

The total cost of the bicycles amounts to 30 million Kwacha, underscoring UNICEF’s commitment to the welfare and safety of vulnerable populations in Mzimba.