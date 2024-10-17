Tragedy has struck Neno District as severe weather brought heavy rains, powerful winds, and lightning, resulting in three fatalities and widespread property damage.

According to Neno District Disaster Risk Management Officer, Brighton Mphinga, the heavy rains started on Tuesday evening and it has affected areas under Traditional Authority Symon in the district.

Mphinga indicated that a man identified as Kenneth Gawaza aged 61, of Kasamba, and Petro Chakanika of Masita villages, drowned in Lisungwi River and their bodies were found six and four kilometers downstream.

He also stated that another man identified as Alinafe Eliyasi aged 29 died at Lisungwi Hospital after he was struck by lightning together with his other four members who have recovered from the incident.

The disaster has inflicted widespread disruption and hardship on the local community as several houses have collapsed or roofs blown off due to the storm.

Meanwhile, assessments on the extent of the damage are still ongoing.