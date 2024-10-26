In a commendable effort to support rising artists, veteran Malawian singer Lulu has encouraged all emerging musicians to sign up for performances at the upcoming Mathumela Festival, scheduled for December 1st at Kawale, Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.

“This announcement is for you upcoming artists. I acknowledge your dedication, and I know you are not sleeping, as I’m aware that you’re always working tirelessly. Please reach out to Uncle Recall to secure your spot at the Mathumela music festival,” said Lulu in a Facebook post.

Speaking to Malawi24, Recall, one of the organizers, noted that numerous upcoming artists have shown interest in participating.

“More than 30 emerging artists have shown interest in participating in the upcoming Mathumela festival, which has also fueled our preparations,” he said.

He further explained that they are still welcoming more talent, emphasizing that upcoming artists from all walks of life are encouraged to participate.

This will mark the 5th edition of the Mathumela Festival, however, the theme for this year is not yet disclosed.

On a lighter note, Gwamba has emerged as a supporting artist, and with an electrifying lineup anticipated, it’s clear that “shared workload, lighter burden” in creating a memorable event.