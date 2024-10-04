It has been established that Rumphi District is one of the potential districts in the country that can do well in tourism and bring foreign currency to the country, including job opportunities for Malawians.

The remarks were made by the British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Richie when she had an audience with the Council officials.

“The district is a tourist destination; what is needed is to improve infrastructure; a good road to Nyika National Park would attract more tourists and investors in the district,” she said.

Rumphi District Commissioner Emmanuel Bulukutu has acknowledged that Rumphi has the potential to become a tourist hub for Malawi with Nyika National Park, Vwaza Game Reserve, Lake Malawi, Mantchere Falls, and the historical Livingstonia escarpment.

Bulukutu noted that poor road network is a challenge.