The Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (Mubas) Alumni Association President, Wisely Phiri says all is set for the Interactive Day at the institution on Saturday.

He said the event has been organized by the Alumni Association in collaboration with the University.

According to Phiri, the event has been organized to provide a platform for interaction and opportunities for new networking amongst the Alumni.

“On the day, we will also visit various departments of the university to appreciate the changes the university is undertaking in terms of projects and curricula, allowing us to appreciate what the current crop of students is producing in the ever-changing world. As potential employers and mentors, the Alumni will also appreciate students. We also aim to appreciate any issues that the university would like us as alumni to support them on,” he explained.

He further revealed that as part of the interaction day, various activities have been organized to make the day memorable.

“We will start with the tour of the university, including the UNIPOD, in the morning, then we will assemble in the Engineering Auditorium for the interaction with the university. Then after lunch, we will have various sporting activities. Companies can mount their booths and even entrepreneurs can sell various merchandise among others,” he said

He also emphasized the importance of the day, saying it will help create a rapport between the Alumni and the institution.

“This day is very important as it aims to create a rapport between the alumni of MUBAS and the university where we can share ideas for the good of higher education in Malawi,” he concluded.

He then called upon former students of MUBAS to attend the function, which has been organized to foster a sense of community among the alumni and also for the betterment of the country.

One of the Alumni, Frank Phiri, who is now working for Illovo Group of Companies, said the Interactive Day will provide a platform for both former students and current students to interact and possibly open opportunities for students once they graduate from the university.

“It’s a very important day for both former students and current students because more opportunities will open, especially for the current students, after they are done with varsity education. We also have needy students who can also be assisted through the Alumni Association so it’s a day for all of us to come together, bang heads, and create an environment for the betterment of the country,” he said.

The event will be attended by former students of MUBAS, current students, and also University staff.