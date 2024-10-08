High Court judge Justice Kenan Manda has filed a lawsuit, seeking K250,000,000 from lawyer Alexious Kamangila in defamation charges.

Through a lawsuit filed by Justice Manda’s defence team, Gobz & Rechtswissenschaft, Manda also demands that Kamangila should issue an apology through his Facebook page and also desist from making further remarks which may be deemed defamatory against Justice Manda.

Kamangila is being accused of publishing multiple posts on his Facebook page, which, according to the lawsuit, have the potential to harm Justice Manda.

On 13 September this year, High Court Judge Kenan Manda granted an injunction against Salima Sugar Company to Mukteshwar Sugar Mills Limited, which prohibits the company from using its bank account.

However, this was surprising as the court order came while four suspects accused of defrauding the company’s K51 billion are still loaming around the streets.

It is believed that Kamangila accused Justice Manda of “judge shopping” on several critical cases before his chamber.

The lawsuit further indicates that the defamatory remarks made by Kamangila imply that Justice Manda is fraudulent, dishonest and not a law-abiding individual, a criminal, untrustworthy, intentionally escapes the law and obstructs justice, apart from being incompetent, unethical and corrupt.

An excerpt of the lawsuit reads: “The false statements have caused harm to Justice Manda’s personal and professional reputation as well as adversely affecting his standing in the community and the judiciary.”

Kamangila has since been given three days to honour the matter or face a legal redress.

“Should you fail to meet these demands within the stipulated time, we have firm instructions to initiate legal proceedings against you without further notice,” reads the lawsuit.

Some stakeholders have expressed worry that the injunction against Salima Sugar Company may cripple the company’s operations which will, in turn, affect the availability of sugar on the market.