Chiefs to introduce education trust fund

Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa districts has disclosed plans for chiefs across the two districts to establish an education trust fund with the aim of assisting needy students.

According to Paramount Kyungu, chiefs have taken the initiative upon themselves as their responsibility to help the needy students.

He said that all chiefs across the two districts in their various jurisdiction will be contributing K50,000 towards the trust fund.

“As chiefs we feel a sense of responsibility to help out our needy but very intelligent students who are failing to go further with their education due to lack of fees hence we thought of coming up with this initiative,” said Kyungu.

The Paramount chief therefore called upon various stakeholders to assist them with the initiative as it is aimed at alleviating challenges faced by young boys and girls.

Karonga district education manager Scotch Kondowe commended the chiefs for the development saying the initiative is a demonstration of how chiefs value education.

“We know the poverty levels among parents and children hence kids who would have gone to further their education are just staying as their parents can’t afford to pay their tuition fees so the chiefs’ initiative is most welcome and everyone should be happy with the idea, ” said Kondowe.