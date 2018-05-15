Mutharika says ‘Chilima movement’ will not succeed

President Peter Mutharika has said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members who want him to quit after his first term in office are wasting their time.

Mutharika said this when he met DPP University Youth Wings at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Sunday.

The Malawi leader said he is will contest again in the 2019 elections hence those speaking against his candidature are wasting their time and will not succeed.

According to State House, Mutharika told the youths that he wants to build on the developments he has achieved in his first term and take Malawi to greater prosperity during his second term of office.

During the meeting, the DPP University Youth Wings said they want Mutharika to be the party’s torchbearer in the 2019 elections.

The university students added that people who are calling on Mutharika to resign and pave way for Vice President Saulos Chilima are greedy and frustrated.

“The students decided to communicate their endorsement of APM’s candidature after noting that some frustrated and greedy politicians are trying to discourage him from running again for the Presidency in 2019,” said State House on its Facebook page.

During the meeting which was a DPP event, Mutharika gave each student K20, 000 as allowance for making the trip.

To transport the students, the DPP used vehicles from the Police, State House and Immigration Department. Some of the students were however transported through hired buses.

Students who attended the meeting are from College of Medicine, Chancellor College, Malawi College of Health Sciences, Malawi University of Sciences and Technology, Malawi Polytechnic, Domasi Teachers College, Mulanje Mission and Blantyre International University.

Some DPP members are pressuring Mutharika to resign and let youthful Chilima represent the DPP in next year’s elections.