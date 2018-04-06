Super League: North teams to start at home

Super League teams from the Northern Region will open their 2018 season campaign at home.

This is according to fixtures Super League of Malawi released on Thursday for the first round of the 2018 season which begins on April 14.

Three teams from the Northern Region – Moyale Barracks, Karonga United and Mzuni FC – will compete in the league in the upcoming season.

According to the fixtures, newly promoted Karonga will start their campaign on the opening day when they host Azam Tigers at Karonga Stadium.

On the same day, Mzuni fc will host newcomers Nchalo United at Mzuzu Stadium.

Nchalo will then face Moyale on Sunday at the same venue.

In the biggest game of the opening weekend, defending champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will start the season away to capital city giants Silver Strikers.

Below are the fixtures for the opening week:

Saturday, 14 April 2018

-Silver Strikers vs Be Forward Wanderers

-TN Stars vs Blue Eagles at Kasungu

-Karonga United vs Azam Tigers at Karonga

-Dwangwa United vs Red Lions at Chitowe

Sunday, 15 April, 2018

-Kamuzu Barracks vs Nyasa Big Bullets at Civo Stadium

-Mafco FC vs Red Lions at Chitowe Stadium

-Masters Security vs Civil Sporting Club at Dedza Stadium

-Moyale Barracks vs Nchalo United at Mzuzu Stadium.