Mzuzu Stadium ready to host games

Mzuzu Stadium management says the facility is in a good condition and will be ready to host Super League games next week.

Stadium manager Mateyu Suluma said they are done with all major rehabilitations and the work that is remaining can be completed by April 14, when the league starts.

“We are almost done with rehabilitations and what remain now is to finish some minor works like slashing the grass to a better level especially on main ground,” he said.

Suluma added that the problem of water and toilets that was there last season is also being resolved by the Mzuzu City Council.

He then urged soccer fans in the city to ignore reports that the opening games involving Moyale Barracks and Mzuni will be played at Karonga Stadium.

“By the start of the Super League we will be ready and people should not be cheated that Mzuzu based teams will be playing in Karonga due to poor condition of Mzuzu Stadium,” said Suluma.

Moyale Barracks and Mzuni Football Club use Mzuzu Stadium as home ground.