A 12-year-old boy died after drowning in Kasito River in Mzimba district.

Confirming the incident, Mzimba police spokesperson Botha Peter said the boy Joshua Chunga and his friends on Saturday went to Kasito River for fishing and in the course of fishing Joshua drowned.

Postmortem by the medical personnel revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Joshua hailed from Jackson Chunga village, Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba.