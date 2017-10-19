Nkhotakota bus depot selective

Big buses are finding it hard to enter into newly built Nkhotakota Bus Depot, drivers have complained.

According to information that Malawi24 has sourced, the entrance of the depot is not conducive to some buses as it makes them not to enter into the newly built infrastructure.

One of the drivers who uses the depot Ganizani said big buses find it hard to use the place.

“Some buses fail to enter because the entrance is not good. The entrance was made in V shape that makes some buses especially those manufactured by Marcopolo to be colliding with entrance pillars,” Ganizani told Malawi24.

According to Ganizani, due to the challenge such buses park outside the depot.

“Such tall buses call passengers to board while outside the bus depot. This tendency is especially affecting buses that mostly travel during the night ,” Ganizani told Malawi24.

He also complained that some drivers deliberately park their cars outside the depot which affects drivers who uses the depot.

Ganizani said Nkhotakota District Council should have introduced fines for such drivers.

“Nkhotakota Bus Depot was established without following measures. Some cars deliberately don’t use the depot but no punishment is given to them,” he told Malawi24.

Recently , Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa opened the Bus Depot and promised that government will invest in more infrastructure projects to improve services councils offer to residents.

Nankhumwa said the depot demonstrated government’s commitment to ensuring that motorists and travellers have access to a convenient and modern bus depot.

The bus depot project was financed through the Urban Window of the Local Development Fund (LDF) with financial assistance from German Development Group (KfW).

Through the Local Development Fund, government spent K282 million on the project which has given the district a new face.