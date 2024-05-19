Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima, overseeing the Zomba Diocese, has lauded the Catholic primary and secondary schools within the diocese for their remarkable performance in national examinations.

During the third graduation ceremony at Fr. Frederick Scragg Private Primary School, held at the Sacred Heart Zomba Cathedral Hall, Bishop Chaima expressed his satisfaction with the excellence displayed in the examinations.

He emphasized that the exemplary results from Fr. Frederick Scragg Private Primary School and other institutions in the diocese reflect positively on the Zomba Diocese.

Bishop Chaima commended the management of Fr. Fredrick Scragg Private Primary School for providing quality education and urged students to prepare diligently for their examinations to achieve good grades. Additionally, he disclosed plans for the establishment of Fr. Frederick Scragg Private Secondary School to extend quality secondary education within the diocese.

Acknowledging the faith and trust of parents and guardians in Fredrick Scragg Private Primary School, Bishop Chaima praised the institution’s dedication to providing excellent education and achieving outstanding examination results.

Headteacher Brother Shirubute Prudence expressed gratitude to Bishop Chaima for gracing the graduation ceremony. He announced that 25 candidates, comprising 17 boys and 8 girls, are scheduled to sit for the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examination from May 22nd to 25th. Located near St. Joseph Girls Primary along the Blantyre-Zomba road, Fr. Frederick Scragg Private Primary School operates under the motto “Cognita Veritate” (Learning in Truth).

Brother Prudence affirmed that the candidates are well-prepared after undergoing intensive learning, expressing optimism for their success in the upcoming examinations. He also commended the school’s board, led by Prof. Dorothy Nampota, Fr. Ignatius Suwedi, Fr. Chaweza, and Mrs. Elizabeth Moto, for their dedication to elevating the school’s standards.