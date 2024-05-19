Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is disappointed with allegations of political violence alleged by Alliance For Democracy (AFORD) which claims that its members were beaten and their property stolen by MCP members.

According to a letter written and signed by Malawi Congress Party National publicity secretary Honorable Peter Ezekiel Ching’oma, it’s not an investigation found that Alliance for democracy claims are nothing but cheap propaganda aimed at getting public sympathy.

We are disapointed – Ching’oma.

Honorable Ching’oma claims that it has become common practice for the opposition in the country do fabricate stories of harassment and political violence.

Part of the letter reads as follows: “In the case of Alliance for democracy they have been able to conduct to political rallies without any disruption which raises questions why all of a sudden they claim to be victimized today.

“Interestingly these claims come just days after we both emerged of a rift between Alliance for democracy Member of Parliament Hon Yeremia Chihana and party president Enoch Chihana.”

The party says it believes in freedom of association and would never allow its members to be engaged in political violence against the opposition. The party plans to be committed to upholding the principles of democracy and respecting the freedoms and rights of all people.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has since condemned the continued political violence perpetrated by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) against opposition parties in the country as Malawi prepares for 2025 general elections.