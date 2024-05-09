Cybercrime is on the rise, especially among female students in secondary schools, says the Limbe Police Station in Blantyre following its investigations.

Sub Inspector Chibisa Mulimbika, Limbe Police publicist, disclosed that the station has since initiated a campaign to educate secondary students on how they can escape from being entangled in cybercrime.

“We have noticed increasing cases of cybercrime activities that have targeted secondary school students over the past months. To protect students, at Limbe Police Station we have started an awareness campaign that aims to sensitize secondary school students against cybercrime.

“There is a skilful process used by cybercriminals that involves taking their targets into wilfully giving out their private data which in girls has been pornographic pictures and videos. So once a cybercriminal has access to this data, they use it for criminal purposes most of which has been blackmailing the victim for money,” explained Mulimbika.

The publicist also said that students are also being taught how drug abuse affects brain development in young people hence their grades at school.

Meanwhile, the police station has so far reached out to PACT, St. Kizito, and Limbe secondary schools. According to Sub Inspector Mulimbika the Limbe Police Station plan to reach out to all secondary schools within Limbe township.