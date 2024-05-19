Young people have been urged to stay focused and pursue their dreams to achieve success.

This encouragement came from Malawi’s award-winning Amapiano superstar Zeze Kingston and his wife, socialite Dorothy, who supported 25-year-old entrepreneur, Romulus Chikafutwa, at the opening of his new Apple electronics store in Blantyre.

Chikafutwa, a computer programmer who graduated from NACIT in 2020, named his shop “The Apple Guy Malawi.”

He said he has achieved his dream after pursuing it since his college days, investing slightly over 100 million kwacha in his venture.

Entrepreneurship is when an individual who has an idea acts on that idea, usually to disrupt the current market with a new product or service. Entrepreneurship usually starts as a small business but the long-term vision is much greater, to seek high profits and capture market share with an innovative new idea.

While there is no magic formula for beings a successful entrepreneur, those who do succeed tend to have mastered the following set of skills: good and effective communication; being able to sell both themselves and their idea or product; strong focus; eagerness to learn and be flexible; and a solid business plan.

Pursuing your dreams can help you grow as a person. The process of working towards a goal can teach you valuable skills and lessons that can be applied in other areas of your life. You may also discover new things about yourself, such as hidden talents or strengths that you didn’t know you had.