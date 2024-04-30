The Malawi Women’s National Football team forward Tabitha Chawinga continues to raise the Malawian flag in France after she was named the 2023-2024 player of the season for the French D1 Arkema League.

Chawinga, loaned to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Féminines from Chinese club Wuhan Jiangda, reached another milestone in her career this week after being named the season’s player for the French D1 Arkema League.

This follows her impressive performance in the League where she netted 18 goals and provided ten assists for her team PSG Féminines in the just-ended season.

Tabitha Chawinga

The Scorchers captain has also been named in the League’s best 11 of the season alongside her three teammates; Grace Geyoro, Sakiba Karchaoui, and Elisa de Almeida.

She has beaten Lyon midfielder Lindsey Horan for the prize, becoming the first African player to bag home the accolade.

Last year, she claimed the Italian Women’s Footballer of the Year award after netting 23 goals for Milan Women in just 21 matches and clinching the Golden Boot award as the first African female player to achieve this.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President congratulated Chawinga for her latest achievement.

“Congratulations to the Scorchers Captain Tabitha TC11 Chawinga for being named the 2023/24 French D1 Arkema Player of the Season. Tabitha has had an impressive season in France where she was directly involved in 28 goals in the just-ended season She scored 18 goals and made 10 assists for PSG Feminines.

“Besides, she was also voted in the league’s best 11. Her splendid performances have put Malawi football on the global panorama and demonstrate the potential we have to become a serious football nation,” he said.