Police in Ntchisi have arrested Feston Chitsamba, Kachaje Chimera, William Bredala, Christina Chibade, and Misonzi Bredala on allegations they stoned to death Grace Chilemba over witchcraft accusations.

Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi Police Station, Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo, has confirmed the arrest of the five individuals.

Zgambo said that the husband of the deceased died suddenly early in January this year, and after the burial, people from the husband’s family started accusing her of practicing witchcraft which led to the death of their relative.

The PRO further said that on January 19, the suspects stormed the house of Chilemba and stoned her to death before dumping her body in the river.

Following this, the law enforcers launched investigations into the matter in April and arrested the suspects.

Chitsamba 45, hails from Chifwelekete village while Chimera 28, William Bredala 20, Chibade 16, and Misonzi Bredala 29, come from Msiwa village in Traditional Authority Msauka in Ntchisi.