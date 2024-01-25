Malawi Police have launched a manhunt to arrest thieves who have stolen presidential red carpets and a tarpaulin sheet from a moving vehicle in Mwanza District.

Mwanza Police Spokesperson Hope Kasakula this morning referred Malawi24 to National police publicist Peter Kalaya who confirmed that they are investigating suspected theft of materials at Laundi village along Zalewa-Mwanza M6 road which happened at around 11 o’clock night of Wednesday 24th January 2024.

According to Kalaya, the incident involved a Nissan Croner vehicle registration number MG 476 AL belonging to the ministry of transport and public works,

President Lazarus Chakwera is scheduled to visit Mwanza on friday resuming his tour in the southern region after his trips were disturbed by a trip to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

One of Mwanza based Business lady said At Laundi Village a lot of people cry because they lose their things especially at night since cars move at a very slow speed from direction of Zalewa to Mwanza due to the slope.

“At night people lose things like sugar, fertilizer, maize and many other things if they remain uncovered especially from big vehicles. We have heard several cries from there,” explained the lady.