In their ongoing struggle to defend their title, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets managed only a draw against Mafco FC at Chitowe Stadium on Saturday afternoon, falling further behind league leaders Silver Strikers.

After trailing initially, the champions fought back to secure a point in the matchup.

This was Bullets’ fourth draw of the season from six games they have played so far and if they are to challenge both Silver Strikers and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, then they have a mountain to climb.

Instead of the gap closing, it has widened because if the Bankers win on Sunday over Crerk Sporting, Bullets will be six points behind the area 47-based side in the title race.

With injuries hitting his squad, Kalisto Pasuwa made more changes to his starting eleven as Ernest Petro, Clyde Senaji, and Ephraim Kondowe were replaced by Babatunde Adepoju, Colin Mujuru, and Hassan Kajoke while Precious Sambani returned to his position, pushing Crispin Mapemba forward while Mwaungulu operated from the middle as an attacking midfielder.

As for the hosts, only Dan Chimbalanga was missing due to an injury, but Stereo Gondwe had every player to select from at his disposal.

Bullets created their first goal-scoring opportunity in the 7th minute when Mwaungulu’s corner-kick was defended by Paul Ndhlovu and from the rebound, Mapemba tested Christopher Mikuwa with a long-range shot which was saved by the shot-stopper for another set piece which was wasted by the visitors.

At the other end of the field, Peter Kasonga failed to finish off a brilliant move from Innocent Makawano when his weaker shot was easily challenged by Innocent Nyasulu.

The two teams battled heavily in the middle of the field and as a result, they didn’t do much in terms of creating chances.

However, against the run of play, the hosts made a breakthrough disappointingly to the visitors who, just like last week against Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, ball-watched as Mafco advanced into the penalty box.

The ball originated from the right flank where Aubrey Chafewa capitalized on Precious Phiri’s failure to track him down before sending the ball to the unmarked Makawano who wasted no time by slotting the ball home, beating Nyasulu who was defenseless, 1-0.

The goal came in the 28th minute.

Despite the setback, Bullets controlled possession and they nearly leveled in the 34th minute when Babatunde connected well to a fantastic cross from Aaron, but his powerful header was well saved by Mikuwa, and from the rebound, the goalkeeper did well to keep the ball safe and to maintain his team’s slender lead.

The last ten minutes saw more anti-football delaying tactics from the hosts who, at every opportunity, were falling to the ground to seek medical attention.

This move paid off as they went to recess with their narrow lead.

After the break, Pasuwa brought in Ronald Chitiyo for Yankho Singo and moved Aaron to his preferred position in the midfield.

This improved Bullets’ midfield as Aaron won the battle against Yohane Malunga and brought the much-needed stability that was lacking in the first half.

In the 48th minute, Mwaungulu’s brilliant pass found Hassan Kajoke inside the penalty box, but the forward was late and allowed Ndhlovu to pin him down before gaining territory to deny Bullets from finding the back of the net.

Bullets were a more forceful attacking unit in this final half. But for all their dominance upfront, Pasuwa’s men lacked a clinical touch as they kept on missing chance after chance.

Both Sambani and Chitiyo fired wide when passing the ball to any of the attackers in the box was the best option for the trailing side.

Bullets’ failure to convert their chances nearly backfired when Makawano was found unmarked in a one-on-one situation with the Nyasulu, but his shot hit the side net to the relief of the visitors who were caught napping in the line of duty.

Pasuwa brought in Lanjesi Nkhoma for Kajoke to try to make things happen for the defending champions, but Mafco defended with everything to maintain their lead as the clock was ticking very fast against Bullets.

With 20 minutes remaining on the clock, Bernard Chimaimba fought he had buried the game in their favor when he received a pass from Kasonga inside the penalty box.

The winger, in a one-on-one situation with Nyasulu, failed to convert and send his shot wide off the goalkeeper’ left-hand side goal post.

This was the defining moment for Gondwe’s charges which were left to regret in the 87th minute when Mwaungulu, who was fouled by Duncan Mwale, stepped up and curved the ball beyond Mikuwa’s reach to the top corner, 1-1.

But the status of the game almost lasted for a few seconds as Mafco launched a stunning counter-hurricane attack through Chimaimba who delivered a very dangerous cross into the box to Paul Phiri who came in for Stain Malata, but his powerful header was cleared by Gomezgani Chirwa who was at the right time as Nyasulu was completely beaten in the line of duty.

Six minutes were added to the clock, but the two teams couldn’t be separated as they shared one point apiece.

This was Bullets’s fourth draw in six matches where they have only managed to win two games while Mafco FC are still winless in their six league matches.

Bullets are fourth in the table with 10 points, three behind Silver who will face Crerk Sporting Club on Sunday.

At Kamuzu Stadium, a 14th-minute strike from Clement Nyondo inspired Wanderers to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Karonga United to move second in the standings with 12 points.

Rashid Chilomo canceled out Nelson Sikaona’s early strike to help FOMO FC secure a point over Baka City at Mulanje Park Stadium. The result means FOMO FC is 11th in the table with 7 points while Baka City is anchoring the table with just two points. Both teams have played six games each.

At Civo Stadium, Emmanuel Saviel’s good run of form continued with yet another goal to help Civil Service United come back from a goal down to earn a point over Bangwe All Stars. The Servants are 9th in the table with 7 points while Bangwe is 14th with three points. The two teams have also played six games each.