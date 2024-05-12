Chakwera regime is a total embarrassment to Malawi in fighting corruption 

Malawians must walk out of the mess brought by the Tonse Alliance Government

Malawi is gradually sliding into a pathetic failed nation in as far as national  progress is concerned. It is largely hampered by its tolerance towards corruption.

Frankly  speaking, President Lazarus Chakwera has demonstrated that he has a strange agenda of  promoting corruption in Malawi.

Although President Chakwera  promised Malawians that he would   stamp out corruption, his government  is at the forefront  making strange decisions that potentially accelerate corrupt practices  in our country.

First, the recent announcement by Chakwera regime to discontinue Vice President Saulos  Chilima’s corruption case is a total disappointment  to most Malawians.

Malawians were not surprised when Saulos Chilima   called  for the removal of presidential immunity when he was defending  himself against  the corruption charges that he received a bribe from a UK based business tycoon, Zunneth Sattar.

 One can easily conclude that both Vice President  Saulos Chilima and President Chakwera are accomplices of corruption.

It is a case of thieves accusing each other but  when one is cornered  the other  starts shielding   one another.

Second, without  allowing a course  of justice  to prevail, Chakwera has discontinued Chilima’s corruption case.  Yet President Chakwera  himself some weeks ago accused the American government  of  tampering with justice because it banned some senior government officials from entering American country  over allegations of corruption. President Chakwera must feel ashamed of himself for exuding such  a daylight hypocrisy on our own face.

Third, if President Chakwera  was serious with combating corruption, he would not have pardoned corruption suspect Bakili Muluzi and corruption convict Uladi Mussa willy-nilly.  This move sent a strong message to potential corruption perpetrators  that Chakwera government is tolerating this cancerous  vice.

Fourth, there are serious allegations that President Chakwera  is personally interfering with the operations  of the  Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

It is not true  that the Director General of ACB, Martha Chizuma was arrested without  the prior knowledge and endorsement of  Commander in Chief of the Malawi Army, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, the Inspector General of Malawi Police Services, Mrs. Merlyne  Yolamu, and Minister of Homeland Security, Mr. Ken Zikhale Ng’oma.

This plot of arresting Martha was masterminded  by the former Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr. Steve Kayuni with a view of intimidating and silencing Martha Chizuma from prosecuting some government  corruption suspects.

The aftermath of Martha’s arrest was twofold. President Chakwera  promoted  Dr. Steve Kayuni  for the job well done to the position of Principal Secretary in the Malawi civil service .

Furthermore, soon after her arrest, Martha was indeed silenced. She unceremoniously dropped down corruption charges  against the ruling  Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stalwart, Prince Kapondamgaga not to mention that some similar cases from the government side are politically gradually dragging at a snail’s pace. 

Martha Chizuma  has even dismally failed to honour  her promise of providing an official statement  to Malawians over the allegations that the untouchable Secretary-General of MCP,  Eisenhower Mkaka received  a bribe from Zunneth Sattar in the form of a Mercedes Benz. 

One wonders  how many corruption cases from the  government side  are being swept under carpet by the paranoid  and biased Martha  Chizuma?

Lastly but not least, four years down the line, Chakwera government has  dismally  failed  to fulfil its promise of  making the ACB  fully independent.

President Chakwera promised  Malawians  that his government  would introduce laws that would make ACB fully independent from political interference.  Four  years  down Chakwera’s reign, there is no bill that has been tabled  to accomplish  the same.

Furthermore, to ensure the independence of the ACB apart from reinforcing  legal structures, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera promised Malawians  that his government would recruit foreign expatriate to unbiasedly head  the ACB.

Caution must be understood here that the promise did not undermine Malawians. Professionally, there are many qualified Malawians but ethically politics, tribalism, regionalism and religiosity have regrettably compromised professionalism and integrity  in all public  sectors  in Malawi.

Contrary to Chakwera’s promises, Malawians were surprised  that he appointed Martha Chizuma  as Director General of ACB from his tribe and region so that he can easily manipulate her.

It is even  highly  likely that President Chakwera will appoint the successor to Martha Chizuma from the list of MCP manipulatable  stalwarts.

