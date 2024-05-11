Police at Soche in Blantyre have arrested two more suspected armed robbers in connection to a robbery incident that occurred on the night of March 12, 2024, at Soche East within the city.

The Public Relations Officer for the station, Sergeant Aaron Chilala, confirmed the arrest of the two suspects.

Sergeant Chilala said the two have been identified as John Washen, 57, and James Basopa 37, all from Khundi village, Traditional Authority Malemia in Nsanje district.

He said that the two, together with the other three suspects who were previously arrested on the night of March 12, 2024, while armed with an AK-47 rifle, invaded the house of Alex Makanjira at Soche East and shot him in the stomach and later robbed him of a Plasma Screen, Laptop, cellphones, and cash amounting to MK100, 000.00.

Following the incident, Soche Police detectives launched investigations into the matter and managed to arrest the first three suspects on April 02, 2024, and recovered some of the stolen items and also seized an AK-47 rifle used during the robbery.

Extending investigations into the matter, Soche Police detectives made further arrests of the two suspects in the Nsanje district and further recovered a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of live ammunition for an AK-47 rifle which was already recovered during the arrest of the first three suspects.

They will join their accomplices who are currently remanded to Chichiri prison and will appear before court soon to answer charges of robbery contrary to section 300 of the penal code.

Meanwhile, the Police would like to assure its residents of their total safety as the law enforcers are tirelessly working on a strategy to shut down all criminal activities by bringing to book all perpetrators and re-strategies on new modalities of preventing crime.